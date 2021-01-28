Gurujona's teachings must be followed to inculcate human values: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday inaugurated the state level Ankia Bhaona Samaroh organised by Sri Sri Bodola Padma Ata Sewa Samiti Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Samiti at Sri Sri Madhabdev's birthplace at Letekupukhuri in Lakhimpur. Inaugurating the event, the Chief Minister said that the creations of Srimanta Sankardev and Sr Sri Madhabdev and cultural and spiritual awakening propagated by them have enabled the Assamese society to move forward in today's age of science and technology.



The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Monikut Griha at Sri Sri Madhabdev's birthplace and released the souvenir magazine of the Bhaona Samaroh.

Saying that Srimanta Sankardev endeavoured to create a society on the basis of equality unity through the namghars while removing malice from the people's mind, Sonowal stressed on the need to inculcate the gurujona's teachings and ideals among the young generation to encourage human values. He also called for strong social movement to eliminate superstitious beliefs and practices through both the gurujona's teachings and said that programmes like Ankia Bhaona Samaroh would be able to inculcate moral values among the youths.

Sonowal also said that both the gurujonas left behind a rich bouquet of social and cultural resources and he underlined the importance of shaping the younger generation with those resources to instil discipline and peace in the society. Guru's teachings are equally important for the growth of humane values in the society as the teachings of science and technology, he remarked.

Xatradhikar of Uttar Kamalabari Satra Janardan Deb Goswami gave the welcome address in the programme where Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra's secretary Sudarshan Thakur was awarded Sewak Siromani title. Several xatradhikars, MLAs and many other dignaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.