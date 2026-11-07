Guwahati Air Quality Plummets as Haze Grips Assam Cities

Guwahati: The air quality across Assam’s premier urban hub took a sharp turn for the worse on November 7, 2026, as dry winter meteorology combined with local emissions to trap thick layers of particulate matter close to the ground. Real-time continuous monitoring data reveals that air pollution levels in multiple zones of Guwahati have entered the "Poor" to "Unhealthy" boundaries.

According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board dashboard, pockets of the city are facing elevated risks. Area-specific stations recorded heavy particulate loads, with Satgaon tracking at an unhealthy 165 AQI, followed closely by Bongshar at 162 AQI, and the central commerce district of Pan Bazaar holding at 155 AQI.

The worsening trend has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists pointing out lapses in urban governance. "One cannot stop the wind in this season, but coordinated efforts should be made to reduce dust generation," an official source said.

They noted that intensive flyover construction, extensive tree felling, and the open burning of municipal solid waste along transit paths have exacerbated the seasonal haze. "The Pollution Control Board, the Forest Department, and the NHAI were tasked with maintaining green buffers, yet concrete expansion continues unchecked," the source added.

While Delhi and Patna continue to lead national pollution charts with severe metrics, Guwahati’s rapid slide is setting off alarms. Current PM2.5 concentrations in the city have touched 74 µg/m³, several times higher than safe global guidelines.

In contrast, other designated non-attainment cities in Assam are breathing slightly easier. Nagaon and Silchar remained within the satisfactory tier, while Sivasagar maintained a healthy green index, shielded by lesser vehicular density.

Health professionals are advising vulnerable populations—including children and individuals with asthma—to avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

With the dry spell projected to last well into the month, ambient air quality is expected to remain choked until regional winter rain provides respite.