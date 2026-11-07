Nalbari’s Nij Bahjani Artisans Defy Foreign Imports to Keep Diwali Traditions Alive

Nalbari: With the festival of lights just days away, a profound sense of urgency and heritage has gripped the clusters of Nij Bahjani village in Assam's Nalbari district on Saturday. Local artisans are working round the clock, leveraging century-old indigenous techniques to manufacture firecrackers and traditional clay lamps, actively countering the market infiltration of cheap foreign electronics and machine-made alternatives.

At the prominent Trinayan Bhandar workshop in northern Nij Bahjani, a dedicated cohort of around 40 firecracker artisans has handcrafted over one lakh fireworks in less than two months. Operating under the careful supervision of master artisan Jayanta Talukdar, alongside co-proprietors Diganta and Hemanta Talukdar, the unit is producing widely sought-after traditional varieties including Akash Ganga, Fulzari, Kolgach, gas bombs, Chereki, and pencil bombs.

Unlike mass-produced, foreign-made alternatives that frequently flood the local markets, the fireworks crafted in Bahjani prioritize structural safety. "Our locally manufactured products are far superior to foreign imports," states proprietor Jayanta Talukdar. "They are meticulously engineered by hand to ensure there is no possibility of accidental fire mishaps or unexpected injuries that plague mass-manufactured items." The brothers credit their late parents, Harakanta and Nilima Talukdar, as the enduring inspiration behind keeping this fragile heritage alive.

Simultaneously, the rhythmic hum of potters' wheels dominates the neighboring terracotta clusters of Hirapara Chuburi in Pachim Nalbari. Situated on the eastern bank of the Burhadiya River, around 60 multi-generational families are working tirelessly to shape lakhs of earthen lamps (diyas) to fulfill festive demand.

However, the path to preservation is fraught with modern challenges. Artisans across both industries report that their economic margins are facing a critical jolt due to soaring inflation, severe raw material shortages, and the pervasion of cheap plastic lights.

Despite these financial strains, the community remains resilient, calling for robust institutional backing to protect their ancestral livelihood and ensure that the indigenous essence of Diwali continues to illuminate the skies of Assam.