Guwahati Airport Passengers Urged to Start Early as Khanamukh Bridge Repair Causes Heavy Traffic Congestion

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport authorities on Friday issued a public advisory informing passengers about significant traffic disruptions along the airport approach road due to ongoing bridge repair work at Khanamukh in Dharapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

According to officials, the repair work is currently underway under the supervision of government authorities and is scheduled to continue until April 30. As a result of the construction activities, vehicular movement in the affected stretch has slowed considerably, leading to heavy congestion, particularly during peak travel hours. Commuters travelling to and from the airport have been experiencing delays due to restricted road space and controlled traffic flow near the repair site.

In view of the prevailing conditions, airport authorities have strongly advised passengers to start their journey well in advance and make necessary travel arrangements to avoid missing scheduled flights. Travellers are also encouraged to stay updated on traffic conditions and consider alternative routes wherever feasible.

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