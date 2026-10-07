Guwahati Airport Unveils Unique Book Fair at Bamboo Arrival Village

In a bid to blend regional heritage with modern transit culture, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has introduced a dedicated book fair within its iconic, bamboo-structured Arrival Village. The initiative marks a unique cultural addition to India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, which recently gained global acclaim for its stunning architecture.

The newly launched fair allows arriving passengers to immerse themselves in literature the moment they step off their flights. Spanning multiple genres—including fiction, non-fiction, and regional literature—the initiative aims to promote a vibrant reading culture while giving travellers an immediate, warm taste of Assamese hospitality.

According to airport officials, the space seamlessly merges the traditional bamboo craftsmanship of Northeast India with a contemporary passenger experience. By utilizing the aesthetically striking, eco-friendly arrival zone, the airport transforms a standard transit hub into an engaging cultural pavilion.

Travellers have highly praised the initiative, noting that the calm, literary oasis provides a distinct and memorable first impression of Guwahati. The fair successfully showcases the region's rich identity, proving that modern infrastructure can beautifully coexist with local traditions.