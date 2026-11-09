Guwahati AQI Spikes to 'Severe' 400 Peak on Diwali

Guwahati: Residents of Guwahati woke up to a heavy layer of haze on Monday morning following a night of drastic environmental degradation, as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) surged deep into the "Severe" category on Sunday evening.

Data monitored over the weekend revealed that the city’s air quality deteriorated rapidly after sunset on November 8. By 6:01 PM, the AQI had climbed to a hazardous 203, classified as "Unhealthy." The situation escalated sharply over the subsequent hours, officially crossing into the "Severe" threshold after 8:00 PM and ultimately peaking at a maximum index value of 400 at 9:01 PM.

Environmental monitors noted that the heavy concentration of particulate matter remained trapped in the atmosphere through the midnight hours, before a shift in wind patterns closer to dawn helped disperse the dense layer of smog. By midday on Monday, November 9, real-time tracking showed the index had settled back down to a "Poor" rating of 144.

Local health experts have expressed mounting concern over the abrupt weekend spike, warning that such extreme exposure poses immediate risks.

"An AQI reaching 400 is an absolute health emergency for vulnerable populations," said Dr. Alok Baruah, a city-based pulmonologist. "When pollution levels spike this rapidly in the evening, the particulate matter penetrates deep into the respiratory tract. We strongly advise children, the elderly, and anyone suffering from asthma or chronic respiratory illnesses to completely avoid outdoor activities during these peak hours and rely on high-filtration masks if they must step out."

While atmospheric conditions have temporarily cleared today, authorities are advising citizens—particularly sensitive groups—to remain cautious and limit strenuous outdoor exertion.

Localized readings continue to fluctuate across different sectors of the city, and environmental agencies are closely monitoring whether this sudden surge indicates the beginning of a prolonged winter smog season for the region.