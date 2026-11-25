Guwahati: Guwahati-born artist Abhishek Deka has received official Senior Illustrator credits in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), marking a notable achievement for an Assamese creative in the global gaming industry. Deka, who works with Rockstar Games in Bengaluru, shared the announcement on Instagram between November 25, following the game's November 19 release.

Abhishek Deka's GTA VI credit brings attention to an Assamese artist who has built his career in the video game industry. Originally from Japorigog in Guwahati, Deka completed his education in Assam before pursuing opportunities in game art in Bengaluru.

Born on May 2, 1992, Deka graduated from Cotton College in 2013. He began working professionally in the gaming industry at Dhruva Interactive in 2015.

His career took another step in November 2019 when he joined Rockstar Games following the company's acquisition of Dhruva Interactive.

Deka is identified as a Senior Illustrator and Concept Artist at Rockstar Games. His official GTA VI credit recognizes his contribution to the development of the title.

In his Instagram statement following the release, Deka expressed excitement and gratitude for receiving the credit.

He wrote, "I am incredibly excited and grateful to be credited on Grand Theft Auto VI... A huge shoutout to our branding teams in London, Leeds and North, as well as our concept teams in India and San Diego..."

The statement also acknowledges the teams across different locations that contributed to the project.

Deka has spent seven years with Rockstar Games, having joined the company in November 2019.

His professional journey includes an earlier stint at Dhruva Interactive, the Bengaluru-based game development studio acquired by Rockstar Games. He subsequently progressed within the organization and received a promotion to Senior Illustrator in December 2025.

The supplied workforce estimate places Rockstar India's contribution at approximately 1,615 developers, making it the largest single-studio workforce among around 6,000 developers globally.

Rockstar India's Bengaluru operations are based in Whitefield. Deka's professional association with the studio also highlights the role of Indian creative and development teams in the global gaming industry.

Deka's recognition places a Guwahati-born creative among the credited contributors to one of Rockstar Games' major releases.

From his education at Cotton College to his early career at Dhruva Interactive and subsequent association with Rockstar Games, his professional journey connects Assam with the international video game development industry.

His public announcement on Instagram has also brought attention to the contribution of Assamese talent to a globally recognized gaming franchise.