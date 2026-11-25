Imphal: Manipuri fashion designer Robert Naorem presented a contemporary collection featuring Manipur’s traditional handloom weaves and GI-tagged motifs at the India–Spain Festival in Madrid this week. Held at MEEU, Estación de Chamartín, the runway presentation brought Northeast India's indigenous textile traditions to an international fashion and trade platform.

Robert Naorem presented a contemporary fashion collection that brought Manipur's indigenous textile traditions to the Madrid runway. The designs highlighted the state's handloom weaves and geographical indication (GI)-tagged motifs.

The collection focused on presenting traditional Manipur textile designs through a contemporary approach while maintaining attention to the region's craft and weaving heritage.

Naorem described the presentation in his statement, "Here comes the collections at India Spain festival in contemporary version of Manipur Textile design with precision highlighting the craft, Manipur GI tagged motifs and weaves of Manipur handloom at Madrid."

The presentation placed Manipur's textile identity before an international audience through a fashion showcase at the India–Spain Festival.

The runway featured 12 models, with Manipuri actress Soma Laishram appearing as the show's final showstopper.

Laishram had announced her participation ahead of the presentation, expressing excitement about representing designer Robert Naorem at the international event.

In her pre-event statement, she said, "Excited to be the showstopper for our very own designer Robert Naorem at the India–Spain Festival tomorrow! Join us at MEEU, Estación de Chamartín Madrid Spain, for a beautiful celebration of fashion and culture."

Her appearance brought a Manipuri cultural presence to the closing moment of the runway presentation.

The Embassy of India in Spain was a co-organizer of the event. Vikram Rai Medhi, Event Director and curator of North East India Fashion and Textile, was also among the key figures associated with the presentation.

The programme extended beyond the runway, incorporating a business-to-business (B2B) networking meet and a thematic exhibition.

The fashion presentation was held under the Spain–India Dual Year 2026, which marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The programme included three components: a runway show, a B2B networking meet and a thematic exhibition.

The initiative also aims to expand international market access for weavers from Northeast India, connecting the region's indigenous textile traditions with wider fashion and trade opportunities.

The Madrid presentation follows two recent milestones in Naorem's fashion career.

On September 20, 2026, he showcased a collection in Milan to mark 10 years of his label. He also presented his work on November 17, 2026, at the 45th India International Trade Fair in New Delhi.

The Madrid runway adds another international presentation to this sequence, with a focus on Manipur's traditional textiles in contemporary fashion.