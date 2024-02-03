Guwahati: Assam CM Commends NCC Cadets for Republic Day Parade Excellence

GUWAHATI: In a moving interaction at Lok Seva Bhawan on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated 171 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in Assam who participated in the Republic Day parade on the occasion of the state’s 75th Republic Day.

CM Sarma stressed the importance of the NCC as a formidable force, helping to form an organized, trained and motivated youth movement. He further elaborated the transformative impact of the ANC in shaping the youth character making them a valuable asset to the bright development of the nation.

Delivering best wishing to the team, the CM Sarma expressed that it was a great honor to represent the country in the Republic Day parade. He further urged the cadets to internalize the lessons learned during the parade to inspire and encourage their fellow citizens.

CM Sarma emphasized the responsibility of social wealth to the 171 NCC students and urged them to imbibe the spirit of ‘Rashtra Dharma’ (National Duty) and ‘Rashtra Bhakti’ (Patriotism) throughout their life journey. Encouraging the students to aim high, the President ensured that positive social change would be inspired through their efforts.

Chief Minister highlighted that the National Cadet Corps acts as a platform for enhancing leadership development in different walks of life of the youth. Additionally, he encouraged the students to engage in eco-friendly activities, such as tree planting, to develop a sense of social and environmental responsibility.

Hoping for increased publicity of the NCC with government support, Dr. Sarma presented tracksuits to the team members at the event. The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Nandita Gorlosa, Major General Gagandeep Singh and many other dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.

The Chief Minister concluded by emphasizing the state government’s commitment to creating the right ecosystem for optimal growth and development of NCC. This move underlines the government’s recognition of the important role played by the NCC in shaping the future leadership of Assam and contributing to the wider development of the state.

