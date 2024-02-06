Guwahati: Assamese Actor Rajiv Rajnish No More

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate event, renowned Assamese actor Rajiv Rajnish passed away in Guwahati, reports confirmed on Tuesday.

The actor took his last breath at a hospital in Guwahati earlier today. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment after incurring injuries in a recent accident.

Rajnish played different roles in many popular Assamese serials and films. He featured in the film 'Raghav' directed by Jatin Bora and produced by Navanita Sharma Bora and Jatin Bora.

The actor will be missed by his fans and his untimely demise will leave behind a huge void in the Assamese film and entertainment industry.