Guwahati: Assamese Actor Rajiv Rajnish No More

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate event, renowned Assamese actor Rajiv Rajnish passed away in Guwahati, reports confirmed on Tuesday.
The actor took his last breath at a hospital in Guwahati earlier today. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment after incurring injuries in a recent accident.
Rajnish played different roles in many popular Assamese serials and films. He featured in the film 'Raghav' directed by Jatin Bora and produced by Navanita Sharma Bora and Jatin Bora.
The actor will be missed by his fans and his untimely demise will leave behind a huge void in the Assamese film and entertainment industry.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, Dilip Kumar Hazarika, a multifaceted personality renowned for his contributions to cinema, literature, and politics, passed away on the evening of September 14 at approximately 8:31 pm.
The 89-year-old, hailing from Guwahati's Uzan Bazar area in Assam, had been battling age-related ailments for an extended period before his peaceful departure.
Dilip Kumar Hazarika will forever be etched in the annals of Assamese cinema history for his exceptional portrayal of Piyoli Barua in the classic film 'Maniram Dewan'. His portrayal of the character was nothing short of perfection, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers.
Beyond his cinematic prowess, Hazarika plunged into the world of politics, becoming a respected veteran politician. He leaves behind a grieving family, including two children, as well as numerous relatives and well-wishers who cherished his presence in their lives.
For over six decades, from the 1950s to the 2010s, Dilip Kumar Hazarika was an integral part of the historic Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar. This institution served as a hub for the promotion of theater and cultural activities, where Hazarika's influence was profound.
In his earlier years, Hazarika frequently shared the stage with the legendary Xudhakontho Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, creating memorable performances that resonated with audiences far and wide. Together, they formed an artistic partnership that remains cherished by fans of Assamese culture.