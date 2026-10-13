Guwahati Beats to the Rhythm of Navratri: Mega Garba and Dandiya Nights Set to Illuminate the City

The city of Guwahati has transformed into a vibrant cultural hub as Sharad Navratri 2026 sparks high-energy Garba and Dandiya celebrations across town. Organisers are reporting record-breaking interest, with several major events introducing unique themes to captivate local revelers.

Headlining this year's festivities is Rock & Dhol, hosted by the Marwari Yuva Manch (Samriddhi Sakha) on Thursday, October 15, at Vrindavan Garden, Gaushala.

Billed as Guwahati's first massive open-ground Dandiya experience, the event features live beats from celebrity music producers DJ Sazii and DJ Sagar, drawing thousands in traditional chaniya cholis and kurtas.

The celebrations will rapidly follow with Jazy Entertainment’s Dandiya Night at Maheshwari Bhawan from October 16–17, alongside commercial venue line-ups like Glitz & Dandiya 2.0 at the Novotel Banquet.

Venues are elevating the experience by incorporating fusion concepts like Garba Tech and Garba Afro alongside traditional dhol beats.

Passerby traffic around major commercial venues like Aurus Mall is surging, prompting local authorities to deploy traffic pilots to ensure smooth movements as Guwahati dances the night away.