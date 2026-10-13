Rangia's Daughter Ankita Kalita Clinches Gold at All Assam Kickboxing Championship

Ankita Kalita, a rising athletic talent from Rangia, brought immense pride to her hometown by winning the gold medal at the 11th All Assam Kickboxing Championship.

Competing fiercely in the highly competitive 50 kg category, Ankita dominated the ring to secure the top podium finish during the state-level tournament held at the Dr. T. Ao Indoor Stadium.

What makes Ankita’s sporting triumph exceptional is her relentless dedication outside the ring.

Balancing her passion for martial arts with professional responsibilities, she works full-time at H&K, a well-known local business establishment in Rangia. Her ability to manage rigorous training sessions while maintaining her employment has earned widespread admiration from the community.

Following her stellar victory, a joyful Ankita shared her thoughts: "Winning this gold medal is a dream come true, especially while managing my daily work shifts at H&K. This victory belongs to everyone in Rangia who believed in me, and I hope it inspires other young girls to pursue sports alongside their careers."

Local residents and sports enthusiasts across the state have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the grit of Rangia’s daughter as she aims for upcoming national selections.