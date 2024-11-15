Guwahati: Big Boost To Tourism And Connectivity As Seaplane Successfully Lands At Pandu Ghat

GUWAHATI: In a groundbreaking moment for the transportation and tourism sectors, seaplane services are expected to be introduced soon in Northeastern India, offering a unique travel experience across the region’s waterways.
A demonstration was performed to show its operational efficiency in this part of the country. A seaplane which took off from Guwahati Airport landed at Pandu Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra river today.
This successful test flight highlighted the seaplanes versatility in taking off and landing on both water surfaces and conventional runways.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share about this major development.
"Earlier today, a sea plane successfully landed at Pandu Ghat on the banks of Brahmaputra, marking the first river landing in Eastern India, which will open new chapters of connectivity in a riverine state like Assam," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
This transformative initiative will enable tourists access to previously hard-to-reach destinations along rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. It will also bolster bolster regional connectivity and attract travelers eager to explore the scenic beauty of the northeast.
