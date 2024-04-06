Assam: Woman kills drunk son in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested a 55-year old woman for allegedly killing her 36-year-old son after he abused her in a drunk state several times. The woman identified as Kanjulata Gogoi, surrendered before the police after stabbing her son with a machete on Thursday night. The incident happened at Ghuguloni Bongali village in Dibrugarh’s Khowang area. “Kanjulata was facing abuse by her son Baba Gogoi since her husband’s death and she talked about this with them several times in the past. She was very much depressed with her son and taken the extreme step,” said family members. According to them, last night same incident happened and he killed her drunken son. Police said critically injured Baba Gogoi was taken to a government hospital after the incident where the doctors declared him dead. The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dibrugarh district, Sizal Agarwal on Friday said that they have arrested Kanjulata for killing her son and further investigation is going on. A case has been registered against her under 302 (murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and she is going through interrogations, according to Agarwal.

