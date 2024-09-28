Guwahati: Cotton College Hosts 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave

Guwahati: The 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave was held on Saturday at Cotton University, Guwahati bringing together key figures from India and Japan to strengthen educational, cultural, and research ties between the two nations. Organised by the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) in collaboration with the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, the event was supported by the Embassy of Japan in India as part of the celebrated Japan Month.

The event was inaugurated by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India as the chief guest, who highlighted the importance of India-Japan collaboration in education and culture. He was joined by dignitaries including Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Government of Assam as the Guest of Honour, Jiro Kodera, Counsellor (Economy & Development), Embassy of Japan in India as Guest of Honour, Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Smt Kumari Sayanti, Sangathak from Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture and Siddharth Deshmukh, President, Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC).

In his remarks, Kiren Rijiju said, “The India-Japan Education Conclave is a testament to the growing bond between our two nations. By fostering educational collaboration and cultural exchange, we are not only strengthening our diplomatic ties but also providing our students with opportunities to explore global education and careers. This initiative, rooted in the Japan-India Vision 2025, will shape the futures of countless young talents, especially in regions like North East India, where the potential is immense.”

Dr. Ranoj Pegu in his address added, “It is a privilege for Assam to host this significant event, which brings Japanese institutions closer to our students. By opening doors to higher education, research, and cultural exchange, we are empowering the youth of North East India to take part in global opportunities. This collaboration between India and Japan is a vital step forward for our region’s educational and cultural development.”

Jiro Kodera, Counsellor (Economy & Development), Embassy of Japan in his address said, “The enthusiasm from students and educators alike demonstrates the strong desire for deeper educational ties between Japan and India. This event has laid the groundwork for future collaborations in the field of education and beyond.”

The conclave featured a variety of activities aimed at promoting India-Japan academic cooperation and cultural exchange. Representatives from top Japanese universities, language schools, and research institutions interacted with students, providing insights into study opportunities in Japan. Moreover, participants engaged with Japanese traditional arts, anime, and pop culture, fostering deeper cultural understanding between the two nations. Apart from this, experts and educators from India and Japan discussed expanding joint research, student exchanges, and technology transfer programs in the conclave.

With over 1,200 students and educators have attended the conclave provided a unique opportunity for students from North East India to connect directly with Japanese academic institutions. More than 70% of attendees were from the North East region, demonstrating the keen interest among students in pursuing higher education, research, and career opportunities in Japan.

The India-Japan Education Conclave also emphasized the potential for further collaboration between Indian and Japanese universities through joint research, technology transfer, and student exchange programs. The event aligns with the Japan-India Vision 2025, a roadmap set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to enhance the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

The 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave was a resounding success, showcasing the potential of North East India as a key region for academic exchange with Japan. With the support of partners like Cotton University, the Embassy of Japan, and the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, the event has further strengthened India-Japan relations in the educational sphere.