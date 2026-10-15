Guwahati Couple Nabbed in ₹8 Crore Heroin Bust; Pistol and Cash Machine Seized

In a major breakthrough under the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, the Dispur Police intercepted an interstate drug trafficking operation on Thursday, arresting a married couple with contraband valued at approximately ₹8 crore.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, a police team cornered the suspects in the high-traffic Supermarket area of the city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanjib Roy, alias Munna, and his wife, Nitumbani Medhi. A subsequent raid at their rented residence in Kahilipara exposed a sophisticated network.

In total, authorities recovered 1.056 kilograms of suspected heroin neatly concealed inside 95 soap boxes. Beyond the narcotics, the search yielded a .32-calibre pistol, six live rounds of ammunition, a currency-counting machine, a motorcycle, and two four-wheelers.

"The recovery of logistics like cash counters and firearms points to an entrenched, highly organized network operating right out of the capital," stated a senior police official. "We are investigating the forward linkages to trace where this massive consignment was headed."