Guwahati Court Sentences Businessman to 7 Years in Jail for 2010 Chandmari Rape Case

GUWAHATI: A businessman in Guwahati has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the 2010 Chandmari rape case.
Dipankar Sinha, the convict, was accused of raping a young woman in his home in 2010. The incident led to his arrest after a case (134/2010) was filed at the Chandmari police station.
After a long 14-year legal process, the court finally reached a verdict, delivering justice for the rape victim.
Sinha's sentence of rigorous imprisonment highlights the seriousness of his crime and demonstrates the judiciary's dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of survivors of sexual violence.
The ruling is a major step towards justice for the victim and a clear message to those who commit such terrible acts.
With the legal process over, focus now shifts to supporting and rehabilitating the victim, and strengthening society's commitment to fighting and ending sexual violence.
In another instance, the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M), sentenced five people to life imprisonment for a murder related to a land dispute, marking the conclusion of legal proceedings on Thursday.
Bitu Kalita, Pranjit Kalita, Manjit Sinha, Sujit Sinha, and Vicky Thapa have been sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the murder of Haren Kalita and the severe injury inflicted on Nabakumar Barman. The incident, which happened in Hengerabari in 2015, shocked the community.
The case, registered as 86/2015 at Dispur police station, was thoroughly investigated before being brought to court. The defendants were found guilty under sections 447 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, resulting in their sentencing.
This verdict shows how the justice system is dedicated to dealing with criminal acts and making sure those responsible are held accountable, especially in cases involving violence and property disputes.
