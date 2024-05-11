Guwahati Court Sentences Businessman to 7 Years in Jail for 2010 Chandmari Rape Case

GUWAHATI: A businessman in Guwahati has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the 2010 Chandmari rape case.

Dipankar Sinha, the convict, was accused of raping a young woman in his home in 2010. The incident led to his arrest after a case (134/2010) was filed at the Chandmari police station.

After a long 14-year legal process, the court finally reached a verdict, delivering justice for the rape victim.