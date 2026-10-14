Guwahati Crackdown: Chandmari Police Bust Drug Peddler with Psychotropic Tablets in Bhaskar Nagar

In a swift and targeted anti-narcotics drive, a team from the Chandmari Police Station raided Bhaskar Nagar and apprehended a suspected drug peddler, identified as Hazrat Ali. The operation resulted in the seizure of a large consignment of illicit psychotropic tablets intended for local distribution.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding a narcotics delivery, the Guwahati Police set up a tight cordon in the area. Ali was intercepted while attempting to transport the banned substances. A subsequent search led to the recovery of the contraband carefully concealed on his person.

"Our teams are working tirelessly to eliminate the drug network from the city's residential pockets. This arrest is a significant step in disrupting local supply chains," stated a senior officer monitoring the Assam Police anti-drug campaign.

Officials confirmed that a case has been registered under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police have initiated a wider investigation to trace Ali's backward linkages, looking specifically into the bulk suppliers bringing these dangerous psychotropic drugs into the capital city.