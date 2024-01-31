Guwahati: Customs Seize 103 Gold Bars And Foreign Currency At Indo-Bhutan Border
GUWAHATI: In a major bust, the Guwahati Customs Department have confiscated 103 gold bars weighing 2.60 kilograms from the possession of three individuals at the Indo-Bhutan border near Darranga LCS, Assam.
Officials have reported that the confiscated gold bars are valued at a whopping 1.32 crores.
Additionally, foreign currency worth Rs. 2.27 lakhs and Rs. 1.12 lakhs were also seized from the possession of the detainees on January 30.
Meanwhile, based on confidential information, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) carried out an operation in the Chirang district of the state and seized a sizeable amount of gold and cash. A total of three Indian citizens were also apprehended by the police team in connection to the matter.
The operation took place on Monday when the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)'s 64th Battalion apprehended three Indian citizens who were engaging in illegal gold smuggling at the Border Out Post, Daranga. Kanhaiya Singh, Commandant, 64th Battalion (SSB), had received confidential information that some individuals were crossing the border from Bhutan and smuggling lakhs of rupees worth of gold into Indian territory.
To address the issue, he formed a team under the supervision of Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commandant of the 64th Battalion. The team was led by Assistant Commandant Devan Singh. The operation was executed with thorough vigilance and resulted in the successful seizure of the smuggled gold biscuits.
Approximately 02 kilograms and 60 grams of 24-carat gold, in the form of 103 biscuits, with an estimated value of around Rs 1.3 Cr, were confiscated from the arrested individuals.
Additionally, Rs 112,600 was also seized alongside 2,705 foreign currency from them. These individuals were attempting to transport the smuggled gold to Mumbai after crossing the border into Assam.
The incident occurred within one kilometer of the international border between Bhutan and India, near the Daranga border interaction team (BIT) of the 64th Battalion SSB, and was commended for the successful operation led by Kanhaiya Singh, CO 64 bn and his team.
