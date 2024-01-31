Guwahati: Customs Seize 103 Gold Bars And Foreign Currency At Indo-Bhutan Border

GUWAHATI: In a major bust, the Guwahati Customs Department have confiscated 103 gold bars weighing 2.60 kilograms from the possession of three individuals at the Indo-Bhutan border near Darranga LCS, Assam.

Officials have reported that the confiscated gold bars are valued at a whopping 1.32 crores.

Additionally, foreign currency worth Rs. 2.27 lakhs and Rs. 1.12 lakhs were also seized from the possession of the detainees on January 30.