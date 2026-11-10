Guwahati Glows On Diwali Amid Spiking Air Pollution Levels

Guwahati: The gateway to Northeast India transformed into a sprawling sea of lights as Guwahati celebrated a synchronized Diwali and Kali Puja weekend. By Tuesday, 10 November 2026, the city began assessing the environmental and administrative aftermath of its largest annual festival, marked by high-profile official celebrations and a distinct post-festive haze.

The double celebration peaked on Sunday, 8 November, illuminating major commercial hubs and residential areas. Retail landmarks, including the City Center Mall, drew massive crowds with elaborate, glowing shankh (conch shell) installations. Simultaneously, uniquely themed Kali Puja pandals across Kamrup Metropolitan attracted thousands of late-night revelers for traditional pandal-hopping.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the festive spirit online, sharing striking drone footage of the illuminated Guwahati skyline. "The radiant lights across Guwahati mirror the rising energy and transformation of our entire Northeast region," the Chief Minister stated. The celebratory momentum continued into Monday evening, when Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended a high-profile 'Diwali Milan' event at Shree Gauhati Gaushala, emphasizing community unity.

However, the intensive use of firecrackers triggered a sharp environmental decline. Data from Monday morning revealed that Guwahati’s 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked by 38 per cent, jumping from a pre-Diwali reading of 108 to a hazy 149. Particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) remained the prominent pollutants, leaving a thick layer of smog over the Brahmaputra valley.

"While the district administration's push for green crackers mitigated a severe crisis, the sudden AQI surge emphasizes the need for stricter compliance," noted a local environmental analyst.

"While the district administration's push for green crackers mitigated a severe crisis, the sudden AQI surge emphasizes the need for stricter compliance," noted a local environmental analyst.

Administratively, the long weekend prompted intense vigilance. City police reported a significant crackdown on high-stakes illegal gambling operations, which had shifted to luxury spaces and high-end resorts along Khanapara, Lokhra, and GS Road.

Officials confirmed that multiple raids were conducted during the late-night hours of the festival to maintain civic order. As the city returns to its routine, the balance between vibrant cultural expression and environmental sustainability remains a central talking point for residents.