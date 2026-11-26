Guwahati: Researchers led by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, have developed Northeast India's first region-specific bivalent antivenom targeting two pit viper species.

Announced on Thursday, November 26, the formulation addresses limited protection from India's commercial polyvalent antivenom against regional snakebites, using venom collected from Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The new Northeast India bivalent antivenom addresses a regional treatment gap associated with pit viper bites. According to the research details, India's commercially available polyvalent antivenom has limited effectiveness against the two targeted species.

The IASST-led research team developed an equine F(ab)₂ formulation specifically targeting Pope’s pit viper and the red-tailed bamboo pit viper.

Unlike a general formulation intended to cover multiple snake species, the new development focuses on two pit vipers associated with the Northeast Indian region.

The formulation targets two species: the pope’s pit viper and the red-tailed bamboo pit viper

Venom samples used in the research were collected from Mizoram and Meghalaya. The research and antivenom formulation were conducted at IASST in Guwahati, Assam.

The findings have been documented in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, providing a scientific publication record for the research.

Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director of IASST Guwahati, highlighted the importance of the formulation in addressing the clinical gap in regional pit viper bite treatment.

The research involved collaboration with industry and academic institutions, including Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt. Ltd., Amrita Research Centre, Mizoram University and Aaranyak. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) served as the central funding and monitoring agency for the research.

The collaborative effort brought together research, academic and industry partners to develop a region-specific antivenom formulation.

Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee highlighted that the formulation fills a major clinical void in treating regional snakebites and represents progress towards structured trials.

The research is now moving towards advanced clinical validation and commercial scale-up.

These stages will be important in assessing the formulation's potential for broader clinical use. However, the supplied research details do not establish that the antivenom has received regulatory approval or is commercially available.

The development also addresses a public health concern associated with pit viper bites. The World Health Organization categorises snakebite envenoming as a neglected tropical disease, highlighting the need for effective treatment approaches.

The limitations of conventional polyvalent antivenom against the targeted pit vipers have created a treatment gap in the region.

By developing a formulation specifically targeting Pope’s pit viper and red-tailed bamboo pit viper, IASST researchers have introduced a region-focused approach to antivenom research.

The next phase of clinical validation and commercial development will determine how the formulation can progress towards practical treatment applications.