Guwahati: Major Fire Breaks Out at Century Plaza; Fire Tenders rushed to the Scene

GUWAHATI: In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday afternoon, a massive fire engulfed the Century Plaza building near the Ganeshguri Hanuman Mandir, originating from a cylinder explosion at the 'Zubeen Garg Bhojonalaya' restaurant.

Promptly responding to the emergency, the city's fire tenders rushed to the scene, focusing on evacuating individuals within the commercial complex. Simultaneously, they initiated a strategic water application to suppress the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other areas and avoiding a potential larger catastrophe.

The agility and efficiency of the fire services played a crucial role in swiftly bringing the fire under control. All occupants of the commercial complex were successfully evacuated, ensuring their safety. However, the afflicted unit suffered extensive damage, with property and belongings within the restaurant bearing the brunt of the intense flames.

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaotic scene as emergency responders worked tirelessly to manage the situation. The timely intervention of the fire brigade not only prevented the fire from escalating but also ensured that no casualties occurred in the process.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the cylinder explosion at the 'Zubeen Garg Bhojonalaya' restaurant. Preliminary reports suggest that the incident might have been a result of a gas leak, with further investigations underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the explosion.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety protocols in commercial establishments and the invaluable role played by emergency services in safeguarding lives and minimizing damage during such crises.