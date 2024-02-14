Manipur To Deport People Who Settled After 1961: CM N Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Amid the throes of ethnic strife in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday stated that people who entered and settled in the state after 1961 would be identified and deported.

The chief minister stated during a launch event of ‘Project Buniyaad - Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar’ in the state capital that individuals entering the state after 1961, the base year of determining native status under the Inner Line Permit system (ILP) would be deported.

“The crisis we are facing today is one of struggle for existence, survival, and identity. The properties and identity, inherited over centuries, have now become insecure due to the lack of vision of certain politicians. Our generation is insecure today, so the government is working to make your future secure,” the CM said.

He also asserted that the government’s actions, including the construction of fences and the repeal of the free movement regime (FMR), were aimed at ensuring a secure future by reducing widespread illegal immigration and activities such as drug trade and weapons trafficking.