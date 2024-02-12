Guwahati: Nepal Wildlife Experts Gain Valuable Insights from Assam's Conservation Efforts

GUWAHATI: On a transformative journey to Kaziranga and Manas in Assam, a team of community leaders and wildlife conservation experts from Nepal embarked weaving a rich canvas of protected area management and community a are filled with participatory best practices.

The Nepalese delegation, led by Mr. M Feroz Ahmed, examined complex issues of traditional livelihood models and buffer zone management drawing inspiration from Assam’s innovative approach. The trip not only highlighted the sharing of experiences but also provided strategies to further mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

Former Deputy District Manager Dharanidhar Boro shared insights gained from joint visits to Nepal and highlighted the mutual benefits of these exchanges. The travel plan included a variety of participatory experiences including village tours and interactions with indigenous communities that provided exposure to indigenous cultures and traditions Meetings with park officials and NGOs provided the understanding of conservation further excelarated.

The delegation engaged in interactive sessions with the Kaziranga authorities gaining informations and insights of the protected area management and biodiversity conservation. the Jeep safaris also provided a captivating encounter with the diverse wildlife. park authorities, gaining insights into protected area management and biodiversity conservation. Jeep safaris provided a captivating encounter with the park's diverse wildlife.

The further journey that continued throughout the beautiful landscapes of Manas. Community led initiatives and wildlife protection strategies were discussed for further work. From in depth and exploratory discussions to the fruitful encounters with local eco- tourism programs, each session highlighted the spirit of cooperation that drives conservation efforts plant. The critical and diverse role in the capacity building and engagement of communities within the vicinity of the region has emerged as a cornerstone of tourism in the state of Assam. The team’s research extended to village walks, providing first-hand experience of community homestay and self-help groups supported by Aranyak.



