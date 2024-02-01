Guwahati: PM Modi's Two-Day Assam Visit Marks Crucial Pre-Election Outreach

GUWAHATI: In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam for two days, starting February 3. The invitation extended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has political and developmental ramifications , and emphasizes its importance nationally in the upcoming election scenario. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate integrated welfare projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

These initiatives aims to bring maximum benefits to the people of Assam, reflecting the government’s commitment to achieve socio-economic development in the region.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude on social media platform X and expressed his happiness for accepting the Chief Minister’s invitation to interact with the people of Assam. The visit is especially important given the government’s focus on inclusive growth and development that addresses key issues and issues facing the country.

PM Modi's itinerary includes a visit to Guwahati on February 3 and 4, where he will preside over the foundation stone-laying ceremony and dedicate the aforementioned welfare projects to the people. The Chief Minister, in preparation for the visit, conducted multiple preparatory meetings in Guwahati earlier this week, ensuring that the events proceed seamlessly.

The visit will culminate in a grand public meeting in Guwahati on February 4. The meeting is expected to serve as a platform for the Chief Minister to address the citizens directly, highlight the government’s vision for Assam and set its objectives intensification of the national welfare and development.

As the political atmosphere heats up ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi’s visit to Assam not only charts the course for outreach but also highlights the government’s commitment to the developmental needs of the region the emphasis of the. The important openings demonstrate a tangible commitment to raising the standard of living of the people of Assam, and set the stage for greater pre-selection engagement.