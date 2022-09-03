Guwahati Police Busts Fake Certificate Racket, 2 UP Residents Apprehended

GUWAHATI: A team of Assam Police on Friday arrested two individuals from the busy Paltan Bazaar area on charges of forging seal pads and stamps.

The two arrested individuals are identified as Shankar Yadav and Munna Sharma, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the two apprehended individuals were engaged in issuing fake Permanent Residence Certificates(PRCs), Caste Certificates and other such documents in exchange for money.

Last year in September Nagaon police busted a fake certificate racket while investigating a dacoity-related case.

Upon further digging the police found all kinds of duplicate certificates that are required in schools, colleges, universities, deposits, rents, and more, in addition to birth and death certificates from the site of the incident.

The Nagaon police recovered about 10,000 -12,000 duplicate certificates from the fake certificate chain.

A few months back in May this year the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started an investigation into the case involving the detection of 414 fake computer certificates submitted by candidates during the recent recruitment to the Assam Police.

The 414 candidates involved in the case were summoned to the CID office here for the re-verification of their documents. According to sources, the computer training institutes which issued these certificates will also come under the radar.

After doubts arose about the genuineness of many computer certificates submitted by aspiring candidates, the superintendents of the police concerned were asked to verify the genuineness of the certificates submitted by these 414 candidates. During the verification, it was found that the certificates of the 414 candidates were fake and that the institutes that issued the certificates were not genuine.

A few years back Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's name was used by a computer institute and offered a course named "Narendra Modi Computer Saksharta Mission" to mint money from gullible applicants. Later the accused were nabbed by CBI.

