Guwahati Police Smash Festive Drug Network; Narcotics Worth ₹5.5 Cr Recovered from Soap Boxes

In a major breakthrough amid the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, the Guwahati Police dealt a severe blow to inter-state narcotics syndicates by seizing a massive consignment of illicit drugs valued at ₹5.5 crore.

Acting on a specific tip-off, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team executed a targeted raid at Bengali Basti in the Basistha area.

Traffickers had deployed a highly sophisticated concealment strategy, packing the high-density contraband inside 42 individual soap boxes to evade law enforcement checkpoints during the festive rush.

"Our ongoing war against drugs remains absolute and unyielding," stated a senior official overseeing the anti-narcotics drive. "The perpetrators attempted to exploit the heavy festival crowds to slip the shipment into the city, but our intelligence network compromised their plans effectively."

Initial investigations indicate that the seized network is tied to a larger transit route running through neighbouring states. Police are actively interrogating the suspects apprehended at the scene to uncover local distribution nodes.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered as the crackdown intensifies across Kamrup Metropolitan.