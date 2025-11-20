War On Drugs: Security Forces Target Illicit Poppy Cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi Reserve

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur, working alongside the Kangpokpi Forest Division, have successfully destroyed an illegal poppy cultivation spanning 53 acres in the Kangpokpi Reserve Forest. This major operation, conducted on November 19, targeted six sites across the Phailengkot–Makhan hill ranges within the Koubru Reserve Forest, aiming to combat the increasing trend of illicit farming inside protected forest areas.

During the raid, officials demolished seven temporary farm huts utilised by cultivators to facilitate the illegal poppy plantations. In addition, 35 packets of salt, believed to be used in the processing and maintenance of the cultivation, were seized and destroyed on site. Authorities emphasised that such coordinated efforts are critical to curbing narcotics production in these ecologically sensitive zones.

The Kangpokpi Reserve Forest, a protected wildlife area, has witnessed rising encroachment and illegal agricultural activity in recent years, alarming both environmentalists and law enforcement agencies. This crackdown reflects a strategic push by security forces and forest officials to restore the sanctity of the forest and halt the spread of narcotics-related agriculture.

Officials have announced that enhanced surveillance and joint operations will continue to monitor and prevent further illegal encroachments in the Kangpokpi Reserve Forest and other vulnerable areas. This operation underscores the commitment of state authorities to enforcing forest protection laws and combating drug cultivation networks.

The Manipur government and security agencies are working closely to address the dual challenges of environmental conservation and narcotics control, recognising the significant social and ecological impact of such illegal activities. With ongoing enforcement actions planned, the authorities hope to send a strong message against encroachment and bolster efforts to protect the region’s natural resources for future generations.

This successful operation marks a crucial step in the wider campaign against illegal poppy cultivation in the state, reaffirming the commitment to law and order along with conservation priorities.