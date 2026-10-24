Tripura Racial Abuse: Delhi Court Remands Influencer Amir Shokeen to 5-Day Police Custody

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded controversial social media content creator Amir Shokeen to five days of police custody. The order follows widespread national outrage over a viral video showing a tribal youth from Tripura being subjected to severe racial abuse and humiliation.

Special Judge Shilpi Jain of the Tis Hazari Court granted the custody extension after Shokeen’s brief judicial remand expired. Investigators from Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit requested the time to transport Shokeen to Ahmedabad—where the video was filmed a month ago—to recover his mobile phone and identify seven to eight other suspects.

The prosecution stated that Shokeen deliberately posted the video mocking the victim. Facing severe backlash, Shokeen later released an apology video claiming the interaction was "a complete comedy skit".

However, authorities are taking a strict stance. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the racial slurs on X, stating that the accused will face strict action and be taught a "hard lesson".

Deputy Commissioner of Police Niharika Bhatt confirmed that Shokeen, a known history-sheeter from Sadar Bazar, faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act. "We will put Amir Shokeen under sustained interrogation to proceed further with the investigation," Bhatt stated.