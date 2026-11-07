Guwahati Rapido Driver Drugged and Robbed by Passenger; Battles for Life in ICU

Guwahati: In a chilling incident that has raised major safety concerns for commercial bike-taxi operators, a 22-year-old Rapido driver is battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being tricked, drugged, and robbed by a passenger in Guwahati.

The victim, identified as Prabal Barman, was targeted on November 5, 2026, after accepting an offline ride request outside the ride-hailing application. The suspect initially boarded the vehicle along the stretch spanning from VIP Magazine to Jalukbari.

According to local reports, the passenger managed to win Barman's confidence during the journey and offered him sweets near the Bamunimaidam area.

Unbeknownst to Barman, the sweets were heavily laced with a potent intoxicating substance. Shortly after consuming them, the young driver lost consciousness. The perpetrator then stole Barman’s motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash before dumping his unconscious body on the main road near Fancy Bazar and fleeing the scene.

Barman lay helpless on the roadside overnight, only regaining consciousness the following day. He managed to stagger back to his residence, where his family immediately rushed him to the hospital due to his rapidly deteriorating condition. Doctors confirmed he was admitted to the ICU, suffering from severe toxicity caused by the chemical adulterant.

A senior official from the Guwahati Police Commissionerate stated, "We have registered a case and initiated a full-scale investigation to track the accused and recover the stolen motorcycle. We are currently mapping CCTV footage along the Bamunimaidam and Fancy Bazar routes to identify the perpetrator."

The local bike-taxi community has expressed deep outrage, urging colleagues to strictly avoid offline rides and never accept consumables from strangers.