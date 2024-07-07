Guwahati: Rescue Teams Recover Dead Body of Child Washed Away in Drain

Guwahati: After more than 50 hours of search operations carried out in multiple locations of the city, the dead body of the 8-year-old child was recovered from a drain in Rajgah. The child had fallen into a drain on Thursday night near Jyotinagar locality of the city. The parents of the child have identified the dead boy as their dead child.

Following more than two days of search conducted by SDRF and NDRF with the support of other organisations at multiple locations of the city from Bamunimaidam to Rajgarh, the dead body of Avinash Sarkar was finally recovered in the early hours of Sunday. The body was recovered from a drain near Rajgarh. The dead body of the child was taken to GMCH for the necessary post-mortem procedures.

The parents of the child later arrived at the hospital and identified the dead body as that of their missing child. According to sources, the parents were able to identify the dead body based on a thread found wrapped on his wrist. The last rites of the child are expected to be carried out later today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was closely following the development expressed his condolences to the family. Taking to social media site X, he mentioned,” Deeply pained! With a heavy heart, we have learnt that the child's body has been found. My deepest condolences go out to his parents and family during this unimaginable time. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Police, and District Administration for their tireless efforts in the search and rescue operations.” The CM, along with several senior officials from various departments including police and GMC visited the location on Saturday and took stock of the steps taken.

Meanwhile, the incident has invoked a very sharp reaction from the citizens of Guwahati. Pointing out the large number of uncovered drains as well as under-construction drainage

projects in the city, Guwahatians demanded that concrete steps be taken in this regard. A large number of citizens also took to social media to hold the minister of Housing and Urban Affairs responsible for the incident and demanded his resignation.