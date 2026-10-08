Guwahati Ring Road Work Triggers Ecological Alarm Around Amchang Sanctuary

The fragile ecosystem skirting the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary has faced severe strain due to ongoing construction for the ₹5,730-crore Guwahati Ring Road project.

Recent ground reports from Chandrapur reveal that two local hills have been aggressively cut, and massive portions of the Khamrenga Beel wetland have been filled to pave the way for the 121-km highway. Environmental groups and residents have raised intense alarms as the landfill directly disrupts an interconnected natural landscape.

Ecologically, Khamrenga Beel and Amchang function as a singular entity. The wetland serves as a critical habitat for over 46 bird species, including threatened and migratory waterfowl, while the adjacent forest is a vital, indigenous elephant corridor.

The extensive clearing and dumping have already triggered legal intervention. The Gauhati High Court pulled up the Assam government, demanding accountability over allegations that the forest department floated e-tenders for large-scale tree felling inside the sanctuary boundaries without obtaining mandatory clearances under the Forest Conservation Act.

With half the wetland shrinking rapidly under construction debris and silt, conservationists warn that sacrificing these flood-buffering reservoirs for urban infrastructure will permanently damage Guwahati’s ecological shield.