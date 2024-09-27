Guwahati: RTI Abuser Dulal Bora Remanded To Five-Day Police Custody

GUWAHATI: In a latest turn of event, under-fire RTI activist Dulal Bora has been remanded to five days of police custody after he was nabbed in Delhi in connection with the suicide of BJP leader Devojit Hazarika from Sonari.

Bora was produced before the Charaideo District Sessions & Judge's Court today. The police have sought a seven-day custody of him but they eventually received five days.

The controversy surrounding Dulal Bora stems from his extortion related activities through RTI activism.

It has been speculated that Bora misused the RTI documents to intimidate officials. His modus operandi involved demanding money from these officials in exchange for withdrawing the complaints.