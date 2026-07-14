Guwahati: Santaneer organises free eye screening camp for the elderly and other villagers

GUWAHATI: Santaneer, a not-for-profit community welfare initiative working especially in the field of elder care, in association with the Bhagawati Sri Sri Chandika Devi Temple Unnayan Society and Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital, successfully organised a free eye screening camp on Sunday at Santaneer, The Retreat Home for the Elderly, Amerigog, 8 Mile, Khanapara, Guwahati-23.

The camp was organised especially for the residents of Santaneer, as well as elderly persons and children from the surrounding villages, with the objective of promoting preventive eye care and the early detection of vision-related problems.

The programme was attended by Bhupen Barua, Councillor of Ward 60; Sudhanya Biswas, President of the Rotary Club of Guwahati; and other prominent citizens of the locality. Sanjiv Roy, Centre Head of Santaneer, conducted the event along with the executive committee members of Santaneer. The resource personnel from Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital included Rumena Chakraborty (Optometrist), Sanjay Patowari, Palash Kalita, Srimathi K., and Tapashri Devi, who rendered valuable support and service during the camp.

In addition to eye screening, the team also conducted blood sugar and blood pressure checks for the early detection of comorbidities that may complicate eye disorders.

Santaneer expressed its sincere gratitude to all the distinguished guests, medical professionals, organisers, volunteers and community members who contributed to the success of this meaningful health initiative, a press release said.

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