Free eye screening and cataract surgery camp on January 6 in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: With the support of Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital and in association with Bhairab Nagar Yuvak Society here, Marwari Yuva Manch, Tezpur, Tezpur Jagriti branch, and Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan Tezpur committee will jointly organize a free eye screening & cataract surgery camp at Netaji ME School, Rubber Bagan, here on January 6.

Rajib Jain, President of Tezpur Lions Club in a press-note has requested for participation of patients in the camp to be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on the day. Eligible patients will be assisted properly and necessary arrangement for the free cataract surgery at Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital will be made, he added.

