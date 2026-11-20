Guwahati: The Assam government has launched a statewide traffic enforcement crackdown between November 16 and 18, 2026, introducing steep penalties and possible driving license and vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) cancellations for repeat offenders.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Transport Minister Charan Boro announced the measures as joint enforcement teams began checks across Assam.

The Assam government has intensified traffic enforcement following a fatal road collision near Kaziranga in Golaghat district on November 13, 2026, which claimed 26 lives.

The Transport Department and Assam Police are jointly implementing the crackdown across all districts, including Guwahati, Cachar and Bajali.

According to the enforcement measures announced by Transport Minister Charan Boro, motorists committing more than three traffic violations face possible cancellation of their driving licences and vehicle Registration Certificates.

District-level Road Safety Task Forces, comprising Police, Excise and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, are also involved in the enforcement operation.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed helmet violations in a social media post on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

He said, "Failing to wear a helmet will no longer be treated as a minor traffic offence punishable only with a fine. People must stop wearing helmets merely to escape police checks and understand that the protective gear can save their lives."

The government has placed particular emphasis on helmet compliance for both riders and pillion passengers.

State data cited in the enforcement brief shows that 60.1% of two-wheeler accident deaths involved riders who were not wearing helmets.

The stated penalty for riding without a helmet is ₹1,000, with licence and RC cancellation possible after three offences.

The crackdown introduces substantial financial penalties for several traffic violations.

The penalties specified in the government's enforcement measures include:

Juvenile driving: ₹25,000 fine and imprisonment of up to three years under Section 199, along with vehicle RC revocation.

Drunk driving: ₹10,000 fine.

Driving without a license: ₹5,000 fine.

Riding without a helmet: ₹1,000 fine for violations involving riders and pillion passengers.

Commercial vehicle violations: ₹10,000 fine for failing to install mandatory Speed Limiting Devices within the prescribed 30-day period.

The measures also provide for license and RC cancellation against motorists who repeatedly violate traffic regulations.

The Assam Transport Department and Assam Police have begun continuous highway and city enforcement operations.

Joint teams are using speed guns, breath analyzers and body cameras during checks. The operations cover districts across the state as authorities target traffic violations and unsafe driving practices.

The government has also reported that nearly ₹68 lakh was collected in traffic fines in a single day, reflecting the scale of enforcement activity.

Commercial vehicle operators have been given 30 days to install mandatory Speed Limiting Devices, with penalties applicable for non-compliance.

Motorists must comply with helmet requirements, carry valid driving licenses and avoid drunk driving. Commercial vehicle operators must also meet the prescribed SLD installation deadline.

With joint enforcement drives underway across Assam, repeat traffic violations could result in consequences beyond monetary fines, including the cancellation of driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates.

The state government's latest measures place greater emphasis on compliance and accountability as enforcement teams continue checks across highways and urban areas.