Guwahati: Three Sustained Serious Injuries Due To Transformer Blast In Birubari

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a transformer blast left three individuals injured in Birubari, Guwahati on Wednesday.

The injured, Rinki Tiwari (35), Mira Tiwari (4), and Rohit Ali (40), suffered serious injuries and were taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

Rinki and Mira are members of the same family and are in critical condition, according to medical sources.

Rinki Tiwari sustained electric burn injuries that covered 20%–30% of her total body surface area (TBSA), with facial involvement, and Rohit Ali had electric burn injuries that covered 10%–15% of his TBSA, as stated by GMCH.