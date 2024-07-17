Guwahati: Three Sustained Serious Injuries Due To Transformer Blast In Birubari

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a transformer blast left three individuals injured in Birubari, Guwahati on Wednesday.
The injured, Rinki Tiwari (35), Mira Tiwari (4), and Rohit Ali (40), suffered serious injuries and were taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.
Rinki and Mira are members of the same family and are in critical condition, according to medical sources.
Rinki Tiwari sustained electric burn injuries that covered 20%–30% of her total body surface area (TBSA), with facial involvement, and Rohit Ali had electric burn injuries that covered 10%–15% of his TBSA, as stated by GMCH.
4-year-old Mira Tiwari is the youngest victim to have had the most severe injuries, with 30%-40% TBSA, including her face.
Medical personnel are actively monitoring the conditions of all three victims, with a focus on intensive care for the two critically injured.
The incident has prompted worries about the city's electrical infrastructure safety and maintenance. Furthermore, the authorities are expected to examine the cause of the blast and put in place measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.
Earlier last month a blast incident happened, where a cylinder explosion occurred at the under-construction Brahmaputra river terminal (Guwahati Gateway Ghat) at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, killing one worker and injuring several others.
The injured were transported to a medical facility for immediate treatment. The exact origin of the explosion remained unknown, but it was speculated to have occurred while workers were welding some metal for the structure. L&T is building a terminal funded by the World Bank.
