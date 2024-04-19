Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Doctor expelled for ‘assault’ on woman patient

Guwahati: A postgraduate student of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department was expelled for a year after allegations were levelled against him for assaulting a pregnant woman in the labour room of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The doctor who is facing expulsion for a year was identified as Dr Abhishek Mahajan, a student in his 3rd semester in the department.

The disturbing incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday in GMCH. It was alleged that the doctor had assaulted the patient in the labour room leading to bruises on the patient's face. Images of the bruised face of the patient were shared over social media, leading the authorities to take immediate action on the matter.

GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma gave a statement mentioning that the incident had taken place in the wee hours of Thursday. He also announced the appointment of an enquiry committee to look into the matter and take necessary action. This committee was chaired by Dr BP Das, Prof and HOD of the O&G Department and comprised of Dr Kanakeswar Bhuyan, Prof and HOD of the Surgery Department as a member, Dr Pankaj Adhikari, Prof and HOD of the Dermatology Department as the Member Secretary and Dr Pradip Kr Das, Additional Superintendent of GMCH as a Member. The committee was ordered to investigate the matter and submit the report within 24 hours.

Following the investigation, the authorities decided to take strict action against the perpetrator and expel him for a year from the institution.

