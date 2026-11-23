Guwahati: Guwahati will host the 3rd North East Para Sports Meet 2026 from November 27 to 29, bringing together approximately 700 para-athletes from India's eight northeastern states, alongside first-time international participants from Bhutan and Nepal. Organized by Udayachal with the Paralympic Association of Assam (PAA), the event aims to promote inclusion and equal opportunities through sports.

The 3rd North East Para Sports Meet will take place from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29, 2026, at three venues in Guwahati.

According to the event details shared by the organizers, the competition venues are the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai, Udayachal and Vandya International School.

The organizers held a press launch in Guwahati on Monday, November 23, ahead of the tournament. The event also marked the unveiling of the official mascot, jersey and trophy.

Approximately 700 para-athletes are expected to compete in the 2026 edition, representing all eight northeastern states of India.

The participation figure marks an increase from the second edition in November 2025, which attracted around 500 athletes, according to the event background information provided by the organizers.

This year's meet will also welcome international participants from Bhutan and Nepal. Their inclusion marks the first time athletes from the two neighbouring Himalayan countries will take part in the competition.

The expanded participation gives the 2026 edition a wider regional and international presence.

Udayachal is hosting the tournament, with the Paralympic Association of Assam (PAA) serving as co-organizer. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is the sanctioning body for the event.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Chief Patron of the Paralympic Association of Assam and CMD of Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., is associated with the event in her capacity as chief patron.

Rajib Dey serves as Secretary of the Paralympic Association of Assam, while Syed Zarir Hussain is Vice President of Pride East Entertainments.

The organizers have positioned the three-day meet as a platform to celebrate sporting ability and encourage wider participation in para-sports.

The official mascot of the third edition is Puhor, a name meaning "ray of light".

The mascot was unveiled during the November 23 press launch in Guwahati, alongside the official tournament jersey and trophy. The event aims to celebrate the spirit of ability, strength and inclusion.

"The multi-day event aims to celebrate the spirit of ability, strength and inclusion, inspiring communities and reinforcing the message of perseverance and equal opportunity in sports."

The statement outlines the organizers' central message for the competition: recognizing para-athletes' abilities while promoting equal opportunities in sporting participation.

The second North East Para Sports Meet was held in Guwahati in November 2025, attracting approximately 500 regional athletes.

For the 2026 edition, organizers have increased the expected participation to around 700 athletes and opened the competition to participants from Bhutan and Nepal. The three-day tournament, scheduled for November 27–29, will bring together athletes from across the northeastern region and neighbouring countries.

With the mascot, jersey and trophy already unveiled, the organizers have completed the announced pre-event presentation ahead of the November 27 opening.