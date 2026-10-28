Guwahati to Host Apollo Chennai's Dr. B. Sneha Chitra for Special Neuro Clinic

Guwahati, October 28: In a major boost to regional healthcare accessibility, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, will host a highly anticipated special Neuro Clinic in Guwahati on October 31, 2026. The dedicated medical camp will be led by the renowned Dr. B. Sneha Chitra, a Consultant Neurosurgeon from Apollo Chennai.

Dr. Chitra holds prestigious global credentials, including an MCh in Neurosurgery, FRCS (Ed), and a dedicated Royal College fellowship in Functional Neurosurgery from the United Kingdom. Her arrival provides an exclusive opportunity for patients across the North East to consult with a premier brain, spine, and movement disorder specialist locally.

"We are committed to delivering advanced, evidence-based, and patient-centered neurological care directly to communities that need it most," a senior hospital coordinator noted regarding the initiative.

The clinical camp is scheduled from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Apollo Clinic – Dharapur. Consultations will target severe neurological and neurosurgical conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy surgery, brain and spine tumors, tremors, chronic neuropathic pain, and disc prolapse.

Prior registration is highly recommended to secure limited slots.