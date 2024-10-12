Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Issued for Durga Puja Idol Immersion

Guwahati: The Traffic Branch of Guwahati Police has issued a set of traffic restricts for idol immersion at the end of the Durga Puja celebrations. These restrictions are valid for Saturday and Sunday, that is 12 and 13 October.

The following restrictions shall be imposed from 10 AM of 12 October and shall remain in force till completions of immersion at the Kachomari IWT Ghat in Fancy Bazar. All idol-carrying vehicles coming from Chandmani side shall be regulated at Guwahati Club and diverted via MC Road (Bamawari)-FC Road High Court Bar- MG Road Lachit Ghat. The idol-carving vehicles coming from Tokobari, Paltanhanar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Bishnupur, Athgaon areas will move towards Arya Nagar A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandia Godhuli Bazas Vishal Point Panbazar -RBI Point- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College)- MG Road Lachit Chat.

The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Kumarpara and Lal Ganesh areas move via Chabipool Arya Nagar A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandir Panhazar GNB Road KT Road (Handique Gals College)- M.G. Road-Lachit Ghat. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Ulubari and South Sarania areas shall move via GS Road Apsara Janata Point Nepali Mandir Godhuli Bazar Vishal Panbazar GNB Road Road (Handique Girls College) MG. Road Lachit Ghat. Idol-carrying vehicles coming from Rajgarh, Dhaagagach and Christianboss areas are to move via US Road Bhangagarh-Rajgarh Road-Commerce College Point- Chandmari-Guwahati Club-MC Road-FC Road- Lachit Ghat. Vehicles carrying idols from Ganeshguri, Kahilipara areas are to move from Ganeshguri via Zoo Road)-GNB Road Guwahati Club-MC Road FC Road-MG Road-Lachit Ghat.

No idol-carrying vehicle shall be allowed to move on B. Baruah Road from Ulubari to TC point. For immersion at Lachit Ghat all idol-carrying vehicles will exit via MG Road DG Road or AT Road.

The following are the restrictions on movement of other vehicles. No vehicle coming from Chandmari side to Jalukbari side shall be allowed via MC Road/GNB Road/KLB Road/MG Road. These vehicles will be diverted at TC Point and will proceed via B. Baruah Road- Ulubari. All vehicles coming from Jalukbari and Bharalumukh side towards Chandmari Dispur side shall be regulated on the elevated corridor at Machkhowa Police Point via FA Road AT Read. All vehicles coming from Uzanbazar. Khaghuli aud Nonnmari shall be regulated at Planetarium Poien and will be diverted via Lamb Road-GNB Road-TC Point

No idol-carrying vehicle shall be allowed to enter from Maligaon Chariali towards Pandu. Idol-carrying vehicles are to move via Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Port for immersion.After immersion the vehicles will be allowed to move only via Sadilapur towards Jalukbari.