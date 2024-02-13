Meghalaya: BSF Meghalaya Denies Allegations of Misconduct, Resolves Border Incident Amicably

SHILLONG: In a recent incident in the West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, a vetenary doctor, Dr. Seiboklang Buam accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of threatening him. He alleges that they misbehaved with him on a Sunday afternoon.
In response, the BSF countered Dr. Buam's claims. They dismissed his accusations as completely false. They explained that they met Dr. Buam when they were posted at the Indo-Bangladesh border near Hawaitila. They stopped him as he reached a spot near the border called Lakroh Nala.
The BSF said that Dr. Buam was unhappy and began shooting video despite being asked to stop. After leaving, he came back with locals. They insulted the BSF and tried to tarnish their reputation. The BSF said that their troops are there to protect people near the border. They claimed Dr. Buam's accusations are baseless and disturb peace.
After the incident, there was a meeting at the office of SDO (Civil) Amalarem chaired by Dr. Abhishek Saini. Local leaders and officials, including MLA Lahkmen Rymbui, an advisor to the Meghalaya government, and the BSF's Meghalaya IG were also present. The BSF said they cleared things up and resolved the issue peacefully.
Earlier, there were claims that Dr. Buam was assaulted by the BSF. Dr. Buam narrated the events. He said he was falsely accused of crossing the border and faced a severe confrontation. He also claimed they took his phone, threatened him with grim outcomes, demanded he undress and ask for forgiveness.
People in the area stepped in, upset by what they heard about BSF's conduct. That caused a major ruckus in Muktapur. Soon, people were demanding something be done. In response, the BSF arranged a chat with local leaders to help cool things down.
The Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya intervened. He swore up and down that his team was all about keeping the country safe. He wasn't happy about Dr. Buam stirring the pot. They managed the situation with a good talk, showing just how dedicated the BSF guys are, no matter what gets tossed their way.
