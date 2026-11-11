Guwahati's GMCH Hits 100 Complex HPB Surgeries After Landmark Liver Transplant

Guwahati: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has crossed a monumental threshold in advanced tertiary care, officially completing 100 high-end, complex Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) procedures under its dedicated Liver Transplant & HPB Programme. This was officially announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 11.

This milestone further establishes the state-run institute as the premier healthcare hub for Northeast India.

The breakdown of the 100 successful operations highlights the diverse clinical challenges handled by the GMCH team: 64 liver and biliary surgeries, 17 intricate pancreatic procedures, 12 spleen operations, and 7 other complex HPB cases.

This major century-mark achievement follows closely on the heels of a historic medical breakthrough. Just weeks ago, a specialist team led by Dr. Senthil Kumar completed a marathon 16-hour surgery, marking the Northeast’s very first successful liver transplant within a government hospital setup.

The life-saving procedure involved a 48-year-old male recipient from the Kamrup Metropolitan district who received a portion of a liver courageously donated by his younger sister.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the achievement, celebrating GMCH's entry into an elite circle of roughly 10 state-run medical colleges nationwide capable of executing liver transplants.

Singhal praised the milestone as a historic first for a government facility in the Northeast, while Sarma emphasized that bringing complex, life-saving care directly to Assam's public hospitals is part of a larger, ongoing vision for regional healthcare.

By establishing these advanced capabilities locally, the program significantly alleviates the financial and logistical strains on local families who previously had to seek treatment in distant private metropolitan centers.