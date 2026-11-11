Security Forces Blankets Agricultural Fields to Ensure Safe Winter Harvest in Manipur

Imphal: In a major coordinated effort to protect local livelihoods, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, alongside the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Manipur Police, has significantly beefed up security arrangements on Wednesday, November 11, across major farming belts to facilitate an uninterrupted winter harvesting season.

The elevated security blanket, primarily targets volatile agricultural pockets including Moirangpurel village and Yaingongpokpi in the Imphal East district.

Military officials stated that the joint strategy focuses on "sustained area domination" and the strategic positioning of security personnel to prevent any sudden disruptions or potential insurgent attacks on the farming community.

"Through proactive domination patrols, rigorous area sanitization, and the rapid deployment of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), we have managed to create a heavily fortified environment for local farmers," noted a senior military officer monitoring the operations. "The goal is to instill absolute confidence among the villagers so they can access their paddy fields and harvest their seasonal crops without lingering apprehension or fear."

The massive deployment comes at a critical time as the state prepares for crucial assembly elections early next year. Ground forces remain heavily on alert following a series of extensive intelligence-led combing operations across Manipur.

Just weeks prior, bomb disposal squads successfully defused 27 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along an 8-kilometer transit stretch in the Kamjong district.

Moreover, continuous intelligence operations have resulted in the widespread recovery of sophisticated illicit arms and cross-border ammunition.

Local authorities emphasize that maintaining a peaceful farming ecosystem is vital to restoring economic stability and societal normalcy. Beyond safeguarding agricultural yields, the reinforced security presence has successfully eased transit restrictions, allowing the free movement of villagers for their routine daily activities.

Security forces continue to actively engage with civil administration bodies and community leaders to evaluate border zones and maintain strict neutral buffers between overlapping hill and valley farming sectors.