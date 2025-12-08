Haflong: 11th Falcon Festival preparations in full swing in Dima Hasao

A Correspondent

Haflong: Preparations for the much-awaited 11th edition of the Falcon Festival are in full swing at the picturesque golf course near Umrangso, said Diten Langthasa, convenor of the Falcon Festival Committee, while interacting with the media.

Giving an overview of the upcoming celebration, Langthasa said that this year's festival will feature an exciting blend of local talent and star-studded Bollywood performances. Vishal Mishra will headline the opening day, followed by Shilpa Rao on Day 2 and Nikhita Gandhi on Day 3, promising three electrifying musical nights for visitors and music lovers.

In addition to the cultural extravaganza, several government departments will set up stalls to showcase their developmental initiatives and welfare activities in Dima Hasao, offering visitors a glimpse into the district's ongoing progress.

Langthasa appealed to the people of Dima Hasao and beyond to participate wholeheartedly and help make the festival a grand success, celebrating culture, community spirit, and the region's natural charm.

The prime objectives of the festival are to promote conservation of the Amur Falcon by raising awareness of its migratory journey from Siberia to Africa and past local hunting threats, now shifted to protection efforts; boost ecotourism in Dima Hasao's Umrangso region, highlighting forests, lakes, and hills to attract birdwatchers and visitors; and celebrate indigenous cultures through tribal dances, handicraft stalls, and ethnic food, fostering community pride and participation.

