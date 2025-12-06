Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates cricket stadium at Umrangso

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially inaugurated the newly-constructed Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Cricket Stadium at Umrangso Golf Course on Friday. The event also marked the opening of the Sengya Tularam Pavilion within the stadium complex.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Debolal Gorlosa, CEM, NCHAC, Nandita Gorlosa, Minister, Devajit Saikia, Secretary BCCI & Board Director, ICC, Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, CEM, KAAC, Mohet Hojai, Chairman, DHAC, Taranga Gogoi, ACA President, Sanatan Das, ACA Secretary, EMs and MACs of DHAC, and other dignitaries.

Spread over 30 bighas of land allotted by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council to the ACA in 2021, the stadium was constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore. It offers gallery seating for approximately 15,000 spectators and features five dedicated practice pitches, making it suitable for intensive training and major competitive matches.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma announced plans to host matches involving national-level players at the stadium to encourage youth in the district. Nearby, a football stadium is also under construction under an NCHAC project. The Chief Minister also announced that the State Government would provide funds for the installation of a synthetic running track at the football venue.

Unlike conventional stadiums, this ground emphasizes environmental conservation. The design excludes concrete galleries and walls, opting instead for natural surroundings with trees and greenery. Spectators will enjoy shaded seating and a scenic environment, similar to stadiums in countries like New Zealand and Australia.

Located in the southern part of the Umrangso golf course field, the stadium is equipped with a cricket pavilion, turf pitches, and practice pitches. It is poised to host BCCI, ACA, and District Sports Association-approved matches in the near future. With this new facility, CM Sarma expressed hope that talented players will emerge from Dima Hasao district.

CEM Gorlosa in his speech said that the district of Dima Hasao was marching ahead in various fronts including education, sports, etc. with the blessings and love of CM Dr. Sarma.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia thanked the chief minister for his support in making the project a reality. He said the ground’s setting reminded him of venues in England or Scotland. ACA president Taranga Gogoi expressed hope that a first class match would be hosted there in the coming days.

Also Read: Hazlewood suffers low-grade achilles injury during rehabilitation from hamstring blow: CA