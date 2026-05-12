HAFLONG: 75th foundation day of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) celebrated

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) celebrated its glorious 75th foundation day with great enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy, showcasing the rich traditions and unity of the diverse tribal communities residing in the district.

The celebration featured colourful traditional dance performances presented by various tribes of Dima Hasao, reflecting the district’s rich cultural heritage and the spirit of unity in diversity. Prior to the main programme, saplings were planted within the council compound by the council team led by Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa as part of a green initiative, reaffirming the council’s commitment towards environmental protection and a sustainable future. Marking the special occasion, the Council Court Library Room was also inaugurated, symbolizing the council’s continued focus on knowledge, learning, and institutional development for the welfare of the district.

Several important initiatives and recognitions were announced during the celebration. Class-II textbooks for Dimasa Medium LP Schools were officially released, along with a Coffee Table Book published by DIPRO. A book authored by the Chairman of DHAC, Mohet Hojai, was also released during the programme.

The council further honoured Dimaino-I and Amlangbra villages with the Best Village Award under the DARA DISA Scheme 2025. An enhancement of Rs 5000 in remuneration for Gaon Buras was also announced.

Top 10 HSLC and HSSLC students from government schools, along with the best-performing government schools, were felicitated during the event. Awards were also presented to the best farmer and best homestay in recognition of outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

It may be mentioned that the 75th foundation day of the council officially fell on April 29, 2026. However, due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the recent Assam Assembly Election, the celebration was postponed and observed on Monday.

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