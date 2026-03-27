Haflong: Former Congress spokesperson Nelson Riame joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a notable political development in the Dima Hasao district, Nelson Riame, who served as Spokesperson and Media Chairman of the Indian National Congress (INC) for Dima Hasao, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

The joining ceremony took place in the presence of Dhrithi Thaosen, President of BJP Dima Hasao and Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Executive Members (EMs) Donpainon Thaosen and Paudaming Riame, Monjoy Langthasa, MAC, and other respected dignitaries from the district. Party leaders described Riame’s move as a reflection of his strong commitment to progressive leadership and the vision of inclusive development under the BJP. He was warmly welcomed into the BJP family, with leaders expressing confidence that his experience and dedication would contribute meaningfully to the party’s efforts in the region.

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