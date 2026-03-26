Barchalla Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ritubaran Sharma refutes allegations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Barchalla constituency in Sonitpur district, Ritubaran Sharma, addressed a press meet at Thelamara on March 25, strongly responding to recent allegations made by Opposition leaders while reaffirming his commitment to the development of the constituency.

During the interaction, Sharma dismissed remarks made by Congress candidate Ripun Bora, who had described him as a ‘parachute landing candidate.’ Refuting the claim, Sharma stated that his family had long-standing roots in Goruduba under the Barchalla constituency and later moved to Tezpur, where he was born and raised. He emphasized his deep connection with the district and its people, asserting that he is not an outsider. Turning the allegation around, he claimed that it was instead the Congress candidate who lacked strong grassroots ties to the constituency.

Responding to accusations raised by Haren Nath regarding the alleged invitation of KP Gill, Sharma termed the claims as baseless and politically motivated. He alleged that Nath had lost ideological clarity and was now aligned with the Congress, which, according to him, had historical links to decisions associated with the deaths of 855 youths during the Assam Agitation. Sharma maintained that such allegations were misleading and not grounded in facts.

Highlighting his vision, Sharma outlined key developmental priorities for the Barchalla constituency, including improving road infrastructure and communication facilities, particularly in interior and remote areas. He also proposed the setting up of agro-based industries and promoting small-scale enterprises to generate sustainable employment opportunities for local youth.

Sharma announced that he would launch his mass outreach and election campaign from March 26, seeking the support and blessings of the people for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.

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