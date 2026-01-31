Grassroots leader Bibek Bora joins race for Congress poll ticket from Dergaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With an eye on the upcoming Assembly election, Opposition political parties have been seen mobilizing alongside the ruling BJP. The principal Opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has intensified its election campaign and has been organizing meetings and gatherings from village to village to ‘expose’ the ruling government’s favouritism and appeasement politics and to create public awareness.

In Golaghat district’s Dergaon Assembly constituency, several leaders have already submitted applications at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Guwahati, seeking the party’s nomination. As per the draft voters’ list, the 104 No. Dergaon Assembly constituency has 1,79,381 voters.

With an ideological Congress family background, young leader and social worker Bibek Bora, following the principles and guidelines of the Indian National Congress, submitted his party nomination papers at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati, in response to strong demands from grassroots workers for the Dergaon Assembly constituency. In the next phase, he formally submitted copies of the nomination papers, along with the receipt issued by the Pradesh Congress, and other necessary documents on Thursday to Golaghat District Congress Committee President Madan Bora.

Over the past ten years, Bibek Bora has been actively involved in social work among all communities, organizations, and institutions, becoming a familiar name at the grassroots level.

With the Dergaon constituency currently being held by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bibek Bora’s emergence as a Congress ticket aspirant—with a strong social image and credibility—has made the overall political scenario interesting. According to reliable sources, internal surveys being conducted by the Indian National Congress across constituencies indicate that social worker Bibek Bora enjoys significant grassroots support.

At a time when Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma continues his political strategies, planning to form a BJP government again in Assam, the 2026 Assam Assembly election has emerged as a litmus test for Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, to secure a majority of seats in the state. In such circumstances, fielding strong candidates in Assembly constituencies has become a crucial consideration for the Congress party.

Also Read: Congress leaders have pro-Pakistan leanings: Bharatiya Janata Party